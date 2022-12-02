RJ Abarrientos misses shot at late winner as Ulsan falls again

RJ Abarrientos missed a late three-point try as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bowed to Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 75-74, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Friday at Dongchun Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard could not give the home team back the lead after Lee Jung Hyun put Goyang infront in the final 11 seconds of the game.

Abarrientos finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and one assist but had five turnovers for Ulsan, which dropped a second straight game.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 19 points, 16 boards, and four dimes for the Phoebus, who dropped to 9-7.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wonju DB Promy, meanwhile, edged Seoul Samsung Thunders, 65-62, at Wonju Gymnasium.

Ethan Alvano put up 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block.

Watch Now