Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 3
    Basketball

    RJ Abarrientos misses shot at late winner as Ulsan falls again

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    RJ Abarrientos
    PHOTO: KBL

    RJ Abarrientos missed a late three-point try as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bowed to Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 75-74, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Friday at Dongchun Gymnasium.

    The Gilas Pilipinas guard could not give the home team back the lead after Lee Jung Hyun put Goyang infront in the final 11 seconds of the game.

    [READ: Chambers says Brownlee reminds him of this former SMB import]

    Abarrientos finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and one assist but had five turnovers for Ulsan, which dropped a second straight game.

    Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 19 points, 16 boards, and four dimes for the Phoebus, who dropped to 9-7.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Wonju DB Promy, meanwhile, edged Seoul Samsung Thunders, 65-62, at Wonju Gymnasium.

      Ethan Alvano put up 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: KBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again