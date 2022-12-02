Sean Chambers says Brownlee reminds him of this former SMB import

JUSTIN Brownlee has a chance to match Sean Chambers in terms of PBA championships under their belts if the former can lead Barangay Ginebra to a title in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

But the six-time champion Chambers insists the current Gin Kings import already has a handful of advantages over him.

Sean Chambers on Justin Brownlee

“I’m a big fan of Justin. I think Justin’s way more skilled than I was,” Chambers said on SPIN Zoom In. “He does a lot of things that I couldn’t do.”

“He just possesses so many different skills – he can do the three; he can get to the basket; he can post up; he’s super strong; and he can handle the ball,” he added.

“He’s like a bigger version of Lamont Strothers,” he continued, comparing him to the popular San Miguel import, who’s also actually listed at 6’5” like Brownlee.

Former Alaska and current Ginebra coach Tim Cone already admitted he would choose Brownlee over Chambers as far as who would take the last shot is concerned, saying he would pick Brownlee’s perimeter-oriented game over Chambers’ inside presence.

But apart from that, the similarities are endless between Cone's two resident imports.

Like his bond with Alaska, Chambers can see the chemistry between Brownlee and Ginebra locals that has led to five championships together.

“You can tell his teammates love playing with him and he loves playing for them,” Chambers said. “That’s a big connection that’s there, because that’s when you can be successful – when you can have an import that you want to play for or with and it has to be vice versa.”

One difference, though, is their emotions.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” Chambers said of Brownlee. “He has the same facial expression no matter what. He seems to be even-keel at all times. I was different. I was like ‘Roar!’ and my teammates fed off that energy.”

“Typically, Filipinos are more humble on the court. They don’t want to show too much emotion. I remember many times, Johnny (Abarrientos) was like, ‘Chill, chill, chill,’ and I’m like ‘Waaaaah! Let’s get ‘em!’”

Chambers believes he and Brownlee have similar winning mindsets – but they approach games differently.

“You know from jumpstart, you know where my energy is gonna be. I was coming out 100 percent fired up and ready to go and it didn’t matter what team it was. My team had to win and I was willing to do whatever it takes.”

“I think we have the same mentality, but Justin’s like this (poker face) the whole time,” he was quick to add.