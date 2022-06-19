One and done: RJ Abarrientos leaving FEU to play in Korean Basketball League

RJ ABARRIENTOS is leaving Far Eastern University after just one season in the seniors as he moves to the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The sweet-shooting guard is expected to sign with Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, making him the second Filipino player to suit up in the KBL under the Asian Players Quota.

In a report by Jumpball, the Gilas Pilipinas guard is set to agree on a deal with Ulsan after a string showing in the pair of exhibition games between the two national teams.

Abarrientos joins Gilas teammate SJ Belangel in the KBL after the Ateneo guard agreed to a two-year deal with Daegu KOGAS Pegasus.

