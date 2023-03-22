RJ Abarrientos questionable for rest of KBL elims due to fractured nasal bone

RJ Abarrientos is questionable for Ulsan Hyundai Mobis’ last two games of the Korean Basketball League elimination round after hurting his nose in the team’s win over Samsung last Tuesday.

RJ Abarrientos injury update

The Filipino playmaker was diagnosed with a nasal bone fracture after getting hit while defending a Thunders player early in the fourth quarter of the 98-80 victory.

A Hyundai Mobis official shared Abarrientos’ status with Korean website Jumpball, saying the Pinoy playmaker is set to be fitted with a protective mask.

“It is a fracture of the nasal bone. He said that he could play the game himself, so he temporarily practiced shooting today (Wednesday) wearing a mask worn by another player. But he has to watch the situation,” the official said.

Still, the injury leaves Abarrientos in doubt for Ulsan’s match against Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC on Friday and against the Orions on Monday.

Abarrientos is averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 treys, 4.7 assists, and 2.9 boards in almost 29 minutes per game for Ulsan, which is just a half-game behind third-running SK Knights at 32-19.