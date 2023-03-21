Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    RJ Abarrientos sustains all-around play in Ulsan win vs Samsung

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    RJ Abarrientos Ulsan KBL
    RJ Abarrientos makes the most of his 26 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: Ulsan Mobis Phoebus on Facebook

    RJ Abarrientos sustained his all-around play as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus rolled past the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 98-80, in the Korean Basketball League at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

    RJ Abarrientos stats KBL today March 21

    The Filipino playmaker tallied 17 points on a 5-of-11 clip from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line, alongside six assists, and five boards in 26 minutes as a starter to lead his team to the wire-to-wire win.

    Jinsoo Choi paced Ulsan with 18 points, while Justin Knox added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the winners.

      Ulsan opened a nine-point first-quarter lead that ballooned to 32 points on the way to the blowout win that hiked its record to 32-19 to move a half-game behind the third-running SK Knights.

      Samsung, on the other hand, stayed stuck in the bottom at 13-38.

