Ulsan bows to Suwon in KBL Cup Final as RJ Abarrientos misfires

RJ Abarrientos only scored nine points as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bowed to Suwon KT Sonicboom, 74-72, in the 2022 KBL Cup Final on Saturday at Tongyeong Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas shooter went 2-of-11 from deep, while also collecting six assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block in a tough end to this preseason tourney.

Abarrientos still had a shot to win the game but his three-pointer couldn't find the bottom of the net at the buzzer.

Unfortunately, he also committed three of Ulsan Hyundai's 11 turnovers.

Gauge Prim led the Phoebus with 16 points and two boards, as Justin Knox had a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds in the runner-up finish.

Import EJ Anosike came alive for Suwon with 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals for the championship.

