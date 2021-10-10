Rhenz Abando to play for San Juan Knights in Filbasket

RHENZ Abando is finally playing his first game since leaving University of Santo Tomas, but it won't be for Letran Knights.

Rather, it will be for another set of Knights - San Juan, that is - in the upcoming inaugural season of Filbasket.

Abando, the high-flying forward from Sta. Ana, La Union, will be a big boost for San Juan as it aims to bring its success in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to this upstart league.

College basketball inactivity

Abando's latest career move, at a time when college basketball is at a standstill owing to the pandemic, was announced by Filbasket in its official page on Sunday.

He last saw action two years ago in the UAAP Season 82 Finals where he was one of the top players in the Growling Tigers' runner-up finish, averaging 11.7 points on 29-percent shooting from deep, on top of 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

San Juan has yet to unveil its roster, although reports have said that Abando's fellow Letran forward Ato Ular, as well as former Magnolia guard Alvin Abundo and mainstay Jhonard Clarito are all expected to don the colors for the Knights.

