Jai Reyes wants Filbasket to be 'fair, with parity, and no bias'

BARRING any hitches, the inaugural season of Filbasket will take place in the first week of October in a bubble at the Splendido Taal Country Club in Batangas.

Filbasket update

Filbasket founder and president Jai Reyes said 11 teams will see action in the amateur league that will run for a month.

“We are at the stage of getting an approval from the LGU,” said Reyes during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “I think this is the most challenging part given this new normal setup.”

“Dati you can just start any league anytime, anywhere. Right now the priority is the safety of the whole league and the whole players,” said Reyes.

PHOTO: (Reyes) Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Davao Occidental Tigers, the champions of the MPBL Lakan Season, will see action in Filbasket along with the San Juan Knights, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 7A Primus, EOG Sports Burlington, FSD Makati Army, Muntinlupa Defenders, MJAS Zenith, M Trans Buracai De Laiya Batangas City, a team from Nueva Ecija, and a team from Basilan.

Reyes said Filbasket will ensure that the league is for everyone, and that basketball is the main reason for the team’s entry.

“We really pride ourselves in building a league that is inclusive and we also want to make basketball, the sport and the talent of the players, the stories of the players, and the teams as our main product. For Filbasket, ito talaga ang produkto namin. We are not using basketball for other goals and plans. For Filbasket, this is our main product,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the league will also make sure that the pulse of the fans with regards to the competition will be followed as much as possible.

Continue reading below ↓

“Our decisions will always be for the betterment of the game, of the talent of the players and to bring to fans the highest level of basketball entertainment.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We want to listen to the fans. ‘Yun ang isa sa mga core visions rin namin. Gusto naming pakinggan ‘yung mga fans kung ano ‘yung gusto nila. Hindi naman namin kaya pasayahin lahat. In general, kung ano ‘yung hinahanap ng fans, ‘yun ang gusto naming ibigay.”

“We want to have a league that is fair, with parity, and no bias. From the get go, ‘yan ‘yung hinahanap ng mga tao,” said Reyes.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.