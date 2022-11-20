Rhenz Abando shows way as Anyang beats Changwon for back-to-back wins

RHENZ Abando continued to flash his deadly form, helping Anyang KGC to an 84-67 win over Changwon LG Sakers on Sunday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Changwon Gymnasium.

The former NCAA MVP had 17 points on 7-of-12 clip from the field, to go with seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal to lead Anyang to its second straight win.

Four other players scored in double figures, with Omari Spellman coming up with 15 points and six boards.

Anyang stayed atop the standings at 10-3, while Changwon fell to 5-6.

Justin Gutang missed all of his seven shots as he went scoreless in 21 minutes for the Sakers. He did dish out four assists and hauled in three rebounds in the loss.

Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos repeated over SJ Belangel as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus clipped Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 85-72, at Dongcheon Gymnasium.

Abarrientos shot 2-of-3 from deep and wound up with eight points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal, but committed five turnovers in 24 minutes of action.

Belangel, on the other hand, only had two points in eight minutes of play.

Ulsan rose to 8-4 after three straight wins, while Daegu dropped to 3-9 after losing five of its last six.

Wonju DB Promy slumped to their third straight loss with a 82-77 defeat to Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Gymnasium.

Ethan Alvano only had seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the loss which sent Wonju down to 6-6.