    Adelaide falls to New Zealand as Kai Sotto misses game due to visa issues

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    ADELAIDE fell to New Zealand, 89-83, on Sunday in the 2022-23 NBL season at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

    Kai Sotto missed the game due to visa issues.

    Adelaide fell to a 4-5 record.

    Sotto is poised to make his return on Thursday against the Perth Wildcats.

    Antonius Cleveland paced the 36ers with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

    Rob Franks chipped in 14 points and four boards, while Kyrin Galloway had 13 points and two rebounds in the loss.

      Barry Brown carried the Breakers with 22 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep, three rebounds and three assists.

      Dererk Pardon chimed in 19 points, 10 boards, and two blocks, as Jarrell Brantley had his own double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Zealand.

