Rhenz Abando has 6 blocks, but Anyang KGC falls to Seoul in Game Five

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC’s championship aspirations are in danger after falling to the Seoul SK Knights, 66-60, in Game Five of the Korean Basketball League Finals on Wednesday at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

Anyang erased an early 13-point deficit, but the defending champion Knights showed poise in reclaiming the lead in the fourth quarter to hack out the victory in a low-scoring battle.

The Knights broke a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series to move on the verge of defending their title.

Abando struggled on offense with only four points on 2-of-12 shooting, but still played over 37 minutes as a starter after leaving an imprint on the defensive end with 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Anyang tries to stay alive back home in Game Six on Friday.