    Basketball

    Rhenz Abando has 6 blocks, but Anyang KGC falls to Seoul in Game Five

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC vs Seoul SK Knights
    PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

    RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC’s championship aspirations are in danger after falling to the Seoul SK Knights, 66-60, in Game Five of the Korean Basketball League Finals on Wednesday at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

    Rhenz Abando stats KBL May 3

    Anyang erased an early 13-point deficit, but the defending champion Knights showed poise in reclaiming the lead in the fourth quarter to hack out the victory in a low-scoring battle.

    The Knights broke a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series to move on the verge of defending their title.

      Abando struggled on offense with only four points on 2-of-12 shooting, but still played over 37 minutes as a starter after leaving an imprint on the defensive end with 10 rebounds and six blocks.

      Anyang tries to stay alive back home in Game Six on Friday.

      PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

