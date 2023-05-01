Rhenz Abando on target, but Anyang KGC allows Seoul to tie KBL Finals

RHENZ Abando’s hot shooting wasn’t enough as Anyang KGC fell to the Seoul SK Knights, 100-91, that tied the Korean Basketball League Finals at two games apiece on Monday night at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL May 1

The Filipino import buried four treys on the way to scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting overall, on top of five boards, three blocks, two assists, and one steal, against zero turnover in over 35 minutes as a starter.

His all-around effort, however, couldn’t lift Anyang as Seoul bounced back from an 81-70 loss in Game Three last Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Anyang gave up an early eight-point lead as Seoul turned the game around in the second half, leading by as many as 18 points.

Game Five of the best-of-seven series is on Wednesday in the same venue.