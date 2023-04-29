Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 29
    Basketball

    Rhenz Abando stuffs stat sheet as Anyang rips Seoul to take KBL Finals lead

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC vs Seoul SK Knights Game 3
    Rhenz Abando celebrates a crucial basket in Game Three.
    PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

    RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC sustained their momentum in the Korean Basketball League Finals, rolling past the Seoul SK Knights, 81-70, in Game Three on Saturday at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

    After an 81-67 win in Game Two on Thursday to tie the best-of-seven series, Anyang encountered early resistance on the road, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, before turning the game around after intermission to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 29

    Abando continued to make the most of his starting gig, scattering 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including two triples, seven boards, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes.

    Game Four is on Monday at the same venue.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Rhenz Abando celebrates a crucial basket in Game Three.
      PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again