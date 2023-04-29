Rhenz Abando stuffs stat sheet as Anyang rips Seoul to take KBL Finals lead

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC sustained their momentum in the Korean Basketball League Finals, rolling past the Seoul SK Knights, 81-70, in Game Three on Saturday at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

After an 81-67 win in Game Two on Thursday to tie the best-of-seven series, Anyang encountered early resistance on the road, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, before turning the game around after intermission to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 29

Abando continued to make the most of his starting gig, scattering 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including two triples, seven boards, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes.

Game Four is on Monday at the same venue.

