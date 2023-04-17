Abando, Anyang KGC rally past Goyang to move on cusp of KBL finals

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC moved on the verge of the Korean Basketball League finals after turning back the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 76-72, in Game Three of the semifinals on Monday night at Goyang Gymnasium.

Anyang came back from an early 16-point deficit to prevail in Game Three and regain control of the best-of-five series, 2-1, after dropping an 89-75 home loss last Saturday.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 17

Abando was scoreless after missing his first and only shot and grabbed one rebound in less than three minutes of play off the bench.

Byun Junhyung led Anyang with 26 points, built on three treys.

Anyang can close out the series in Game Four on Wednesday in the same venue.

