Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Apr 17
    Basketball

    Abando, Anyang KGC rally past Goyang to move on cusp of KBL finals

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC bench
    Rhenz Abando's teammates did most of the work.
    PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

    RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC moved on the verge of the Korean Basketball League finals after turning back the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 76-72, in Game Three of the semifinals on Monday night at Goyang Gymnasium.

    Anyang came back from an early 16-point deficit to prevail in Game Three and regain control of the best-of-five series, 2-1, after dropping an 89-75 home loss last Saturday.

    Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 17

    Abando was scoreless after missing his first and only shot and grabbed one rebound in less than three minutes of play off the bench.

    Byun Junhyung led Anyang with 26 points, built on three treys.

    Anyang can close out the series in Game Four on Wednesday in the same venue.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Rhenz Abando's teammates did most of the work.
      PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again