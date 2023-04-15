Goyang gets road win over Abando, Anyang to tie KBL semis

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC encountered a much tougher Goyang Carrot Jumpers side, suffering an 89-75 loss in Game Two on Saturday that tied the Korean Basketball League semifinals at one game apiece.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 15

After blowing out the Carrot Jumpers by 56 points in the opener last Thursday, Anyang looked like it was on the way to another victory, building an early nine-point lead.

But the Carrot Jumpers came back and turned the game around, pulling away in the second half to ambush the top-seeded home team at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Abando was held scoreless after missing his only shot of the game, and grabbed just one rebound in less than four minutes of action off the bench.

Junghyun Lee and Didric Lawson led the Carrot Jumpers with 32 and 24 points, respectively.

Game Three of the best-of-five series is on Monday at Goyang Gymnasium