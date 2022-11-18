Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 18
    Basketball

    Rhenz Abando explodes for 20 in best game yet for Anyang KGC

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC

    RHENZ Abando finally showed his worth for Anyang KGC, erupting for 20 points in its 80-78 squeaker over Wonju DB Promy on Friday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Wonju Gymnasium.

    The former NCAA MVP shot 2-of-4 from deep and made six blocks on top of his three rebounds and one steal to help his team snap a two-game skid.

    Oh Se Keun tallied 20 points, six boards, and three assists, while Omari Spellman and Byun Jun Hyung both had 13 for Anyang, which climbed up to 9-3.

    Ethan Alvano tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for Wonju, which dropped to 6-5.

    Justin Gutang also contributed to Changwon LG Sakers' bounce back win, 63-62, overJeonju KCC Egus at Jeonju Gymnasium.

    The Fil-Am high flyer only had three points in four minutes of play to level Changwon's standing to 6-6.

    Yoon Won Sang paced the Sakers' with 21 points from five triples.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) was solid anew for Jeonju with his 13 points and 15 boards.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again