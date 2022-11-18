Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Nov 18
    Cone milestone, Gray's career-high highlight Ginebra rout of Blackwater

    by Reuben Terrado
    scottie thompson
    BARANGAY Ginebra continued its winning streak after the Fiba break, routing Blackwater, 98-84, on Friday night in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Gin Kings improved to 6-2 win-loss, stretching their run to four games even after a 12-day respite when head coach Tim Cone, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo joined Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers.

    Justin Brownlee had his usual game with 17 points, days his naturalization proceedings began, while Thompson added 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

    Jeremiah Gray had his best game in a Ginebra uniform with a career-high 15 points as Cone gained his 1,000th win as PBA coach.

