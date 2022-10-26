Rhenz Abando reveals why he has yet to play for Anyang in Korea league

RHENZ Abando is in need of a lot more patience as he awaits his Korean Basketball League (KBL) debut with Anyang KGC.

Recovering from a groin injury in the lead-up to the season, the former NCAA MVP said he is doing his best adjusting to this new environment while working his way back to top form.

"Yung transition ko, okay naman. Marunong naman ako mag-adjust at alam kong ako yung dayuhan dito so ako yung dapat mag-adjust at hindi sila," he told Spin.ph.

It wasn't the start that Abando would have wanted for his international career.

Abando admitted he battled COVID-19 before flying to Korea and only had three days to train before he played his first game for Anyang in the preseason KBL Cup.

"Feeling ko dahil din hindi ready yung katawan ko. Bumagsak yung katawan ko after ko magka-COVID at dahil sa quarantine, so hindi siya ready. Ilang days lang, nag-process na ako ng papers at nagpunta agad ng Korea," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Humingi sana ako ng one week para makapag-work out pero need ko na daw pumunta doon. Nanibago din ako sa lamig and after three days, pinaglaro na agad ako. Doon ko na naramdaman yung injury."

Abando was advised to rest, but doctors diagnosed a lateral adductor strain after the pain didn't go away.

Watch Now

The Pangasinense was told to rest for two weeks and undergo rehab for a month, but somehow, the trainors were able to fast-track his recovery.

Through it all, the former Letran star is just grateful for the support that he has gotten from his team, especially head coach Kim Sang Shik.

"Sobrang thankful ko kasi yung coach namin, sobrang bait. Noong unang gabi ko, di ako makatakbo at hingal ako agad pero sinabihan niya akong wag magmadali. Ang mahalaga, alam nila kung paano nila ako gamitin at pag binigyan ako ng chance, mag-perform lang ako," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Abando finally joined the team practices on Tuesday and is looking to make his debut either on Oct. 30 against the Suwon KT SonicBoom or on Nov. 4 against Daegu KOGAS Pegasus against SJ Belangel.

It's a long wait for the 24-year-old high-flyer, but he's just promising to give it his all once he takes the court in Korea.

"Sobrang excited ko na at kinakabahan kasi ang tagal ko na dito. Yung mga kasabayan ko, nakabwelo na sila so nandoon yung pressure at kaba," he said.

"Pero ako, gusto ko lang makatulong sa team, hindi man sa offense pero kahit sa depensa at energy. Dadagdagan ko lang yung energy sa loob at tutulungan ko ang teammates ko.

"Kailangan kong maging role player at gagawin ko lang yung best ko para sa team at para sa mga taong sumusuporta sa akin."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.