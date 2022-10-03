Rhenz Abando delivers highlight dunk but not much else in Korea debut

RHENZ Abando only had two points in his debut for Anyang KGC, which fell to the Changwon LG Sakers, 89-69, in the 2022 KBL Cup at Tongyeong Gymnasium.

The former NCAA MVP had a highlight dunk in his 15 minutes of play but missed his next six shots. He tallied a rebound, an assist, a steal, and a block in this Group C clash.

On the other side, Justin Gutang was held scoreless but dished out three assists and one rebound in two minutes of play.

Changwon relied on Egyptian big man Assem Marei who had 19 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Seo Min Su also had 11 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from deep and Dante Cunningham got 10 points and four boards for the Sakers.

Omari Spellman led Anyang with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Abando will be looking to rebound on Wednesday when Anyang KGC plays the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps as the team use the preseason tourney as preparation for next week's season start.

