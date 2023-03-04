Abando draws confidence from encouragement by Anyang coach, teammates

OKINAWA, Japan – Rhenz Abando came through with a breakout performance in the EASL Champions Week on Saturday for Anyang KGC.

Abando tallied 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Anyang KGC clobbered San Miguel, 142-87, to end the group stage with a 2-0 win-loss record - enough to clinch a spot in the finals.

The former college standout out of Letran admitted he was so nervous playing against a Philippine professional side in the Beermen, until he was given encouraging words by his teammates and Anyang KGC coach Kim Sang Shik.

“To be honest, sabi ko rin sa mga coaches ko, assistant coach, sa captain namin, tinanong nila ako kung okay lang ba ako. Sabi ko, to be honest, kinakabahan ako. Konting kaba,” said Abando.

“Pero nawala ‘yung kaba nung tinapik ako ng team captain namin. Sabi niya sa akin, 'Okay lang ‘yan, nandito lang kami. Team tayo dito. Kasama mo kami,'” said Abando.

Aside from the fact that he is facing San Miguel, Abando said he also got butterflies in his stomach since he is not yet satisfied with how he’s been playing for Anyang KGC not just in the EASL but also in the KBL.

Abando suffered an injury during the KBL season, and the former Letran standout said it has been a difficult road to recovery since.

“Lahat-lahat, pressure, hindi pa ako 100 percent na kundisyon. Kinakabahan ako kasi hindi ako kundisyon, hindi ako makapag-perform. Ang hirap lang. Kahit ilang games na ako nakapaglaro sa KBL, hindi ko pa rin nakukuha ‘yung momentum. Mahirap,” said Abando.

“Kahit sabihin natin na mahaba ang liga sa KBL, pero kapag kumalas ka, nagka-injury ka, mahihirapan ka bumalik,” said Abando.

Abando, however, said the Anyang KGC coach is always giving him encouragement, and Saturday’s match was no different.

After their first game against the Taipei Fubon Braves, Kim assured Abando will play a key role in Anyang KGC’s bid to win the Korean title back home.

The vote of confidence resulted in a fine performance from Abando, who helped Anyang KGC build a 40-20 lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to a 55-point blowout victory over the Beermen.

“Naging susi doon, ‘yung head coach namin kasi yesterday, kinausap niya ako, kinausap ko rin siya. Wala ako sa sarili, ilang beses na, ilang games na, pati sa EASL, pati bago pagpunta namin dito. Wala akong laro.

"Kinausap ko siya. Sabi niya, laro ka lang. Sabi niya, may tiwala siya sa akin. ‘Yun siguro susi doon kaya maganda ‘yung nilaro ko ngayon. ‘Yung tiwala ng head coach na binibigay sa akin at ng teammates ko,” said Abando.