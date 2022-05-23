Abando, Cansino find success in new homes after leaving Tigers' lair

LOSING just makes winning sweeter. Just ask Rhenz Abando and CJ Cansino.

Failing in their campaign with University of Santo Tomas back in UAAP Season 82, the two are just over the moon as they can finally call themselves as champions.

"Sobrang saya kasi di naman yun nagawa sa previous school namin," said Abando after Letran's championship triumph in NCAA Season 97.

Cansino, who was an integral part of University of the Philippines' title run in UAAP Season 84, also remarked, "Masarap sa feeling at mas sumobrang sarap siya kasi alam ko yung feeling kung paano natalo."

Cansino and Abando left UST in 2020 and are now thriving in their new homes.

The two were part of the UST team led by Soulemane Chabi Yo and coached by Aldin Ayo which made an amazing run to the 2019 UAAP Finals where it fell to Ateneo.

"Sobrang grateful ako na pinagkatiwalaan ako ni coach Gold [Monteverde]," said Cansino, who nailed the game-tying trey in regulation to force overtime and led to UP's memorable 72-69 Game Three win last May 13.

His shot, coupled with JD Cagulangan's winner in extra period, ended a 36-year title drought for the Fighting Maroons as the UAAP crown finally returned to Diliman.

CJ Cansino helps lift the Maroons to their first title in 36 years. PHOTO: UAAP

Abando, who made waves in his first season with the Knights to bag the MVP and Rookie of the Year honors, also shared the same sentiments. "Sobrang saya ko kasi binigay din sa akin ito ng teammates ko. Alam nilang gusto ko mag-champion talaga kasi di pa ako nagcha-champion," he said.

Abando, together with fellow UST transferee Brent Paraiso, helped Letran to a perfect 12-0 campaign and repeat as NCAA champions.

Now the two are hungry for more, with Letran and UP already hailed as the favorites for the next collegiate seasons.

