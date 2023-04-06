Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 6
    Basketball

    Revived Batang PBA tournament adopts 'No zone defense' rule

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Batang PBA
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE revival of the Batang PBA will feature a unique rule in which zone defense will not be allowed across the two age-group divisions of the youth league.

    PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro told his audience during the coaches meeting recently that the rule was implemented to allow the young players to get used to playing man-to-man defense.

    READ: This Batang PBA team is quite stacked

    Zone defense is allowed in all Fiba-sanctioned tournaments, including in the NBA and the PBA which for a time adopted the 'illegal defense' rule to discourage the zone and see more free-wheeling one-on-one basketball.

    Magnolia Chicken Timplados assistant coach Juno Sauler served as a guest speaker in the coaches’ meeting, being one of the proponents of discouraging youth players from playing zone in order to teach them the proper defensive techniques.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Batang PBA will open on May 7 where 20 teams will see action in the 14-under and the 12-under division respectively.

      PBA tournament director Joey Guanio also discussed the format where the teams will be grouped into four with the top two teams advancing to the crossover quarterfinals to start the knockout phase of the tournament.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again