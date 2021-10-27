Relieved Dwight Ramos looks ahead to first roadtrip with Toyama Grouses

TOYAMA'S nightmare is over, and Dwight Ramos is just elated to finally taste his first win in the 2021-22 B.League season.

"I think it was just a good win today," he said after the Grouses' tough 82-67 win over Osaka Evessa on Wednesday.

"I think we played good defense and we're starting to roll together as a team. We're finding what we do good together."

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

It was a confidence-boosting performance for Toyama, which suffered eight straight losses to start the season.

Four of those were with Ramos in tow as the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart tried his best to catch up with the rest of his squad.

Dwight Ramos relieved

But a victory truly eases one's frustrations, and Ramos is optimistic that this could be the turning point for the Grouses' season.

"We finally got our first win, so we're hoping that we can keep building on it, keep improving," the Fil-Am guard said after firing 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the conquest. "We're going to get back to practice and hopefully we can get on a winning streak instead of a losing streak."

Toyama takes a 10-day breather before Ramos gets a taste of the road when the Grouses pay the Kawasaki Brave Thunders a visit at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena on Nov. 6 and 7.

"This will be the first road game for me. I'm excited to get over there, see a new city, and we're gonna keep practicing and keep getting better," he said.

