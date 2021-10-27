Dwight Ramos shines as Toyama grabs first B.League victory

DWIGHT Ramos poured 20 points as he steered the Toyama Grouses to their first victory in the 2021-22 B.League season with an 82-67 victory over Osaka Evessa Wednesday at Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard orchestrated the attack for the home team, going 2-of-6 from deep, to go with six rebounds, three assists, and one steal that led to the exclamation layup with 10 seconds left as Toyama snapped an eight-game slide.

Tied at 65 with 6:52 left, the Grouses finished the game strong, using a 15-2 assault to finally chalk one in the win column after nine tries.

Julian Mavunga also did his part late, dropping nine of his 16 points in the payoff period, on top of eight boards, and six assists, as ex-TNT import Joshua Smith lorded down low with 15 points and nine rebounds for Toyama.

Brice Johnson also came up with nine points, 11 boards, and three assists off the bench as the Grouses shot 50-percent from the field and won the rebounding battle, 47 to the Evessa's 32.

Toyama looks to sustain this win run when it visits the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena on Nov. 6 and 7.

It was a struggle of the game for Osaka, which shot only 37-percent from the field.

Perry Ellis paced the Evessa with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as DJ Newbill, Kyle Hunt, and Rei Goda all scored 12 each.

Osaka slid to its third straight loss to drop to 3-6.

