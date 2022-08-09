Altas rally from 18 points down to keep Cardinals winless

PERPETUAL used a fourth quarter surge to get past undermanned Mapua, 80-77, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Veteran Kim Aurin came off the bench and poured 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists as the Altas ended a two-game skid for a 2-3 record in the preseason tournament.

Joey Barcuma added 13 points, six boards, and three assists, Jielo Razon had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four dimes, and two steals, and Marcus Nitura had 12 points, seven boards, and two assists for the Altas.

"The last time we played Mapua nung elimination round ng NCAA, badly beaten kami. Kaya morale-boosting itong panalong ito sa amin. Tinrabaho namin talaga," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Perpetual turned things around with a 23-point fourth quarter, Barcuma nailing a triple from beyond the arc for a 75-73 lead with 2:45 left to play as the Las Pinas crew crawled its way back from an 18-point first half hole.

The Altas moved up to 2-3, while keeping the Cardinals winless in five games.

Marc Cuenco paced Mapua with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists as the Cardinals sat out its main men Warren Bonifacio, Paolo Hernandez, and Arvin Gamboa. With reports from Juris Salvanera

The scores:

Perpetual 80 - Aurin 18, Barcuma 13, Razon 12, Nitura 12, Ferreras 7, Flores 5, Boral 4, Nunez 4, Martel 3, Cuevas 2, Egan 0.

Mapua 77 - Cuenco 18, Agustin 14, Garcia 11, Parinas 10, Lacap 9, Soriano 8, Salenga 4, Mercado 3, Evangelista 0, Milan 0.

Quarterscores: 13-24; 35-49; 57-63; 80-77.

