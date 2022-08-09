Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 9
    Basketball

    Gozum, Oczon lead CSB Blazers to victory over EAC Generals

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    St. Benilde improves to 4-2.

    ST. BENILDE used a fast start, roughing up Emilio Aguinaldo College, 100-70, for its third straight win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

    Will Gozum once again took the lead, putting up 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block. He ignited the Blazers' 31-16 opener.

    See With Letran's main guys out, King Caralipio seizes the moment

    Migs Oczon hit four treys and finished with 15 points, to go with five assists, two boards, and two steals in his first game back after suffering a fractured nasal bone in their opening game in the preseason tournament.

    Prince Carlos added 12 points, three assists, and two steals as St. Benilde rose to a 4-2 record.

    "We are happy with the win. It's a good bounce back. The team showed a lot of character and improvement but we still have a long way to go," said coach Charles Tiu as his team boosted its chances of advancing to the crossover playoffs in Group A.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Blazers which shot 53-percent from the field and dished out 33 assists.

    Ralph Robin had 13 points for the Generals, who dropped back-to-back games to fall to 2-3.

    The scores:

    CSB 100 - Gozum 17, Oczon 15, Carlos 12, Cullar 9, Pasturan 8, Serrano 6, Cajucom 6, Dimayuga 5, Sumabat 5, Sangco 3, Marcos 3, Davis 3, Mara 3, Vanguardia 3, Nayve 2, Flores 0.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    EAC 70 - Robin 13, Liwag 12, Luciano 11, Balowa 10, Tolentino 7, An. Doria 4, Ad. Doria 3, Bacud 3, Maguliano 2, Umpad 2, Gurtiza 2, Cosa 1, Cosejo 0, Dominguez 0, Vista 0, Angeles 0.

    Quarterscores: 24-16; 41-29; 68-49; 100-70.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    St. Benilde improves to 4-2.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again