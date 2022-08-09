Gozum, Oczon lead CSB Blazers to victory over EAC Generals

ST. BENILDE used a fast start, roughing up Emilio Aguinaldo College, 100-70, for its third straight win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Will Gozum once again took the lead, putting up 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block. He ignited the Blazers' 31-16 opener.

Migs Oczon hit four treys and finished with 15 points, to go with five assists, two boards, and two steals in his first game back after suffering a fractured nasal bone in their opening game in the preseason tournament.

Prince Carlos added 12 points, three assists, and two steals as St. Benilde rose to a 4-2 record.

"We are happy with the win. It's a good bounce back. The team showed a lot of character and improvement but we still have a long way to go," said coach Charles Tiu as his team boosted its chances of advancing to the crossover playoffs in Group A.

The Blazers which shot 53-percent from the field and dished out 33 assists.

Ralph Robin had 13 points for the Generals, who dropped back-to-back games to fall to 2-3.

The scores:

CSB 100 - Gozum 17, Oczon 15, Carlos 12, Cullar 9, Pasturan 8, Serrano 6, Cajucom 6, Dimayuga 5, Sumabat 5, Sangco 3, Marcos 3, Davis 3, Mara 3, Vanguardia 3, Nayve 2, Flores 0.

EAC 70 - Robin 13, Liwag 12, Luciano 11, Balowa 10, Tolentino 7, An. Doria 4, Ad. Doria 3, Bacud 3, Maguliano 2, Umpad 2, Gurtiza 2, Cosa 1, Cosejo 0, Dominguez 0, Vista 0, Angeles 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16; 41-29; 68-49; 100-70.

