    Basketball

    PCU-Dasmarinas beats Diliman College on day of upsets in UCBL

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    mark gallano
    PHOTO: UCBL

    Philippine Christian University -Dasmariñas scored its breakthrough win at the expense of defending champion Diliman College while Olivarez College and Centro Escolar University remained spotless in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

    The Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset so far, slaying back-to-back titlists Blue Dragons, 85-67 to barge into the win column after dropping their first two games.

    Olivarez also came out victorious with a convincing 77-61 triumph over Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas for its second win in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

    Equally impressive were the Scorpions who clobbered University of Batangas, 99-67.

    It was the second straight blowout win for CEU after beating Guang Ming College-Tagaytay, 106-56, on Monday.

    Tita Ngufor Toscannie posted 18 points and 16 rebounds while Gaiel Escultor and Joshua Dino provided support with 17 and 15 points, respectively, as PCU-D dominated the glass with 66 rebounds against Diliman’s 35.

    Up only by six, 67-61, early in the final frame, Toscannie scored back-to-back baskets inside the paint to spearhead a 7-2 spurt that allowed the Dolphins to establish a double-digit spread, 74-63 – a lead they even stretched to its highest at 18.

