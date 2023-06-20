Zion Aguilar, 12, dreams of becoming a pro player. He has a headstart

AMID the glare of second-generation stars on Batang Barangay Ginebra, one relatively unknown player has long been shining brighter.

His name may not ring a bell compared to those of his teammates who are sons of PBA veterans like Sky Jazul, Sam Paras, McCoy Pascual, and Cash Norwood, but Zion Carlo Aguilar has started to carve his own name with his standout play in the Batang PBA.

Zion Aguilar shines in star-studded Batang Barangay Ginebra

The 12-year-old combo guard emerged as one of the Batang Gin Kings’ top scorers in the Under-12 Division, capping his campaign by scoring 18 points in the championship game, a 76-72 win over Batang Meralco.

Turns out, Aguilar has been torching the net for a few years now. He’s actually no stranger to the Batang PBA, which was the first-ever tournament his dad, Ian, made him join when he was 8 years old.

Since then, Zion has already racked up countless championships and individual awards in commercial leagues, including Milcu and City Hoops.

His dad was simply giving in to his son’s passion.

“Bata pa lang kasi siya, mahilig na siya sa basketball,” Ian said. “So ako, sinusuportahan ko siya sa hilig niya. Tsaka masipag mag-ensayo. Simula nung nine years old, nage-ensayo na siya, kaya para sa akin, yung ganyang nilalaro niya, talagang deserve niya kasi sinisipagan niya.”

Born in Las Pinas and raised in Panghulo, Malabon, Zion is just grateful for getting the chance to nurture his dreams.

“Thankful po ako na binibigay po ako ng opportunities ng coach namin,” Zion, who’s turning 13 on July 7, said.

Batang Ginebra coach RJ Jazul was among those who gave Aguilar the exposure, first with youth club Genesis and with the Batang Gin Kings.

“Maayos na bata. Sana magtuloy-tuloy yung progress niya, ma-discover,” Jazul said.

Zion, who can play either guard spot, looks up to Letran Squires star Andy Gemao.

“Yung pagiging athletic niya po tsaka pagiging leader sa Letran,” Zion said of Gemao, adding he also lists LeBron James and LA Tenorio as his idols.

Finishing Grade 6 in Riveridge School in Obando, Bulacan, Zion and his family are weighing in on where he enrolls next to continue his education – and hopefully get into a school’s juniors basketball program.

Ian said San Beda Alabang was gracious to make an offer, but the family is still contemplating to accept owing to the long travel time from the other side of the Metro in Malabon.

“Nag-iisip pa rin po kami,” Ian said. “Sa ngayon kasi, medyo maaga pa. Medyo nag-aabang-abang pa po kami. Kung ano man po ang ibigay sa kanya ng Diyos, kung saan talaga siya, kahit naman pigilan namin, kung dun talaga siya.”

“Kahit saang school naman, okay lang, basta ang importante, yung pag-aaral niya, dire-diretso. Pangalawa na lang po yung basketball,” he added.

The 37-year-old Ian, who runs a small poultry and feeds business and is a Kagawad in Panghulo, makes time for his son, the second of his two kids.

“Nakita ko lang kasi na hilig niya, so ako sinusuportahan ko lang siya. Kung huminto siya, nasa sa kanya na yun, pero nakikita ko sa kanya masipag siya, so syempre ako, hindi ako pwede sumuko. Kung sinisipagan niya, sinisipagan ko din.”

And there’s no reason why he can’t reach his dreams.

“Unang pangarap ko sa kanya, makatapos ng pag-aaral. Pangalawa, matupad yung pangarap niya maging professional basketball player,” Ian said.

“Tingin ko naman, wag lang hihinto sa page-ensayo, sipagan lagi, at syempre, laging unahin yung Panginoon sa paglalaro niya, laging magdadasal bago mag-game para laging siyang ingatan ng Diyos,” he concluded.