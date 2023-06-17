Young Jazul, Espinas power Ginebra, Purefoods to top of Batang PBA

BARANGAY Ginebra lived up to expectations as it ruled the 12-U division of the just concluded Batang PBA at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

2023 Batang PBA results

The Batang Gin Kings leaned on Simon Jacob Jazul early on before turning back a late charge by Meralco to prevail in the title game, 76-72.

The son of Phoenix guard RJ Jazul of Genesis by Jaz Basketball, topscored for 21 points, including 16 in the first half, where Ginebra enjoyed as many as a 27-10 lead, and 67-51 early in the fourth.

But Meralco went on a 17-3 run that put the team within 68-70 with two minutes to play.

The Batang Kings however, won’t be denied as Jazul and Zion Carlo Aguilar closed out the game behind a 6-2 exchange.

Aguilar finished with 18 points, Jeff Dominic Juangco added 11, while Elvin McCoy Pascual, son of another Phoenix player in Jake Pascual, had nine.

Handled by RJ Jazul, Ginebra finished its campaign with a perfect 6-0 slate.

The Batang Kings also featured sons of Gabe Norwood (Cash Norwood) and two-time MVP Benjie Paras (Sam Paras).

Meralco was led by Lorenzo Miguel Purugganan and John Dave Mindanao, who finished with 10 points each.

Meanwhile, Purefoods overcame a huge 23-point deficit to turn back Blackwater Red President in overtime, 91-87, to clinch the crown in the 14-Under division.

Ziv Gabriel Espinas tallied 27 points, seven of which came in the extra period to cap the Batang TJ Titans’ comeback from a 21-44 deficit.

Ziv is the son of ex-PBA player Gabby Espinas.

Blackwater Red President’s Tyler Hope Templo, who saw action in the 12-Under team, was recognized with the Sportsmanship Award due to exemplary conduct during the month-long tournament.

The scores:

12-Under

Ginebra (76) – Jazul 21, Aguilar 18, Juangco 11, Pascual 9, Gonzales 8, San Miguel 4, Javier 3, Paras 2, Evangelista 0, Galang 0, Hwang 0, Banate 0, Gan 0, Ngo 0, Norwood 0.

Meralco (72) – Villaruz 16, L. Purugganan 10, Mindanao 10, I Purugganan 9, Poquiz 9, Delos Reyes 6, Ylen 4, Mercado 3, Albino 2, Francisco 2, Pazcoquin 1, Stehmeier 0, Torroba 0, Rivera 0.

Quarterscores: 27-10; 42-25; 58-42; 76-72.

14-Under

Purefoods (91) – Espinas 27, Aquino 15, Pasinos 11, Kallos 11, Santos 10, Martin 8, Cagurungan 5, Favis 2, Molina 2, Lopez 0, Tagudin 0, Reyes 0, Coronel 0, Paras 0, Pineda 0.

Blackwater (87) – Songco 16, Luna 10, Garcia 9, Gimarangan 9, Knowles 8, Cabanero 8, Seno 8, Lumague 5, Roxas 4, Bathan 3, Ferriols 3, Sarmiento 2, Sanchez 2, Villar 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15; 47-40; 65-58; 74-all (reg); 91-87