    Yousef Taha thrown into the mix as Erram trade seeks PBA approval

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    IT seems luring Poy Erram out of NLEX’s lair is not as easy as TnT Katropa expected.

    The trade involving the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart remains hanging as a PBA committee has yet to give the green light to the three-team deal that will have the 6-foot-8 Erram landing with the KaTropa.

    The committee, as per SPIN.ph sources, apparently wants the Katropa to throw in additional pieces to the trade before allowing Erram to return to the franchise that once left him unprotected in the dispersal draft of 2014.

    Latest to be thrown into the mix was TnT center Yousef Taha and three future picks including a first-round selection, possibly for 2023.

    In all, TnT needs to part ways with at least three current players in Taha, Ed Daquioag, and Marion Magat along with draft picks to get Erram’s services.

      All three parties, however, remain positive that the latest version of the trade will eventually be approved by the league's trade committee.

