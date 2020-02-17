Poy Erram headed to KaTropa in TNT-Blackwater-NLEX trade

JOHN Paul ' Poy' Erram is returning to his roots.

The vastly-improved big man is headed to the TnT Katropa prior to the PBA 's 45th season at the center of a three-team trade also involving his former ballclubs NLEX and Blackwater.

The trade papers have already been submitted to the PBA office.

According to insiders, the complicated trade kicks off with the Katropa sending lanky big man Marion Magat and a future first-round pick to the Elite for a future first-round pick by Blackwater.

The Elite will then deal two future draft picks – including the first-rounder it acquired from the Katropa – together with Anthony Semerad to the Road Warriors to get Erram’s services.

To complete the transfer of the 6-foot-8 Erram to the team which selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, Blackwater will be sending the big man to the Katropa for guard Ed Daquioag and another first-round selection.