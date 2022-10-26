Yeng Guiao wants Steve Taylor to assert himself more for RoS

ANTIPOLO CITY – Coach Yeng Guiao admitted Rain or Shine needs to get more from import Steve Taylor Jr. if the team is to stay in contention for a playoffs berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

While the 29-year-old Taylor is decent enough, Guiao believes the Chicago native has to assert himself further especially with the Elasto Painters entering the final phase of their campaign in the eliminations.

Rain or Shine fell out of the Top Eight on Wednesday after absorbing a 92-83 loss to streaking Phoenix at the Ynares Center here for a 3-4 record overall.

Guiao said the team coaching staff is set to sit out and talk to Taylor following the setback wherein the import finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds.

“I think may effect din yun laro ng import namin. We will talk to him and let him know that we expect a little bit more from him,” said the veteran coach.

“Kung ang import mo does not produce the numbers, naturally the burden of offense will fall on the locals.” Guiao added. “The purpose of your import is to give you an edge. If your import does not give you an edge, then may problema talaga.”

The team is not yet decided whether to bring a new import since prior to the Phoenix loss, the Elasto Painters are right at the .500 mark.

But with five games left in its schedule and just outside of the playoff spot, Guiao thinks the team should have a contingency plan if ever things do not go its way.

“We will have to determine our course of action. But of course, we will talk to him (Taylor) before our Saturday game. Then we’ll see what happens after that,” the Rain or Shine coach said.

“I think we should be open-minded about all the other options that we can take.”

Second-running Magnolia will be the next opponent of Rain or Shine.

