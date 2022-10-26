Phoenix stretches streak to four with win over Rain or Shine

ANTIPOLO – Phoenix Super LPG extended its winning streak to four, beating Rain or Shine, 92-83, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Encho Serrano scored the much-needed baskets late in the game as the Fuel Masters protected their big lead that reached as high as 18 to improve their record to 4-3 to close in on the leaders in the standings after a slow start to the conference.

Rain or Shine dropped to 3-4.

Tyler Tio and the Fuel Masters notch their fourth win in seven games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

