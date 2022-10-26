Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Phoenix stretches streak to four with win over Rain or Shine

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Encho Serrano continues his fine play for the Fuel Masters.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – Phoenix Super LPG extended its winning streak to four, beating Rain or Shine, 92-83, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

    Encho Serrano scored the much-needed baskets late in the game as the Fuel Masters protected their big lead that reached as high as 18 to improve their record to 4-3 to close in on the leaders in the standings after a slow start to the conference.

    Rain or Shine dropped to 3-4.

    Tyler TioTyler Tio and the Fuel Masters notch their fourth win in seven games.

