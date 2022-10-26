Phoenix stretches streak to four with win over Rain or Shine

ANTIPOLO – Phoenix Super LPG extended its winning streak to four, beating Rain or Shine, 92-83, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.
Encho Serrano scored the much-needed baskets late in the game as the Fuel Masters protected their big lead that reached as high as 18 to improve their record to 4-3 to close in on the leaders in the standings after a slow start to the conference.
Rain or Shine dropped to 3-4.
Tyler Tio and the Fuel Masters notch their fourth win in seven games.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.