Guiao says ROS game-hero Steve Taylor's job still not secure

DESPITE Steve Taylor Jr.'s late-game heroics in Rain or Shine's 76-75 grindout win over NorthPort, coach Yeng Guiao said the job of the import isn't secure yet.

While Guiao was grateful to Taylor delivering down the clutch and helping the Elasto Painters stop their losing streak in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, he insisted that one win doesn't make a campaign - or guarantee an import's job.

"I do not want to say his job is safe, or is a guaranteed slot for him," said Guiao following the win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. "We're constantly reviewing and constantly assessing and evaluating."

After Rain or Shine suffered back-to-back losses, Guiao minced no words about the possibility of looking for an import option. The veteran coach eventually talked to Taylor prior to the team's game against the Batang Pier.

Taylor responded by delivering 20 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Batang Pier. He scored the game winning basket and then preserved the victory by blocking Roi Sumang's shot with eight seconds left in the game.

Still, Guiao said the jury is still out on Taylor.

"So as much as he gave us the win (tonight), I think they all know they are under observation. Wala akong puwede na masabi na may guarantee," he said.

Guiao said everything still depends on how Taylor will play and match up against other imports in Rain or Shine's last four games in the eliminations.

"Lalo ngayon may chance kami," said the veteran coach after his team improved to an even 4-4 record. "You have to look forward to the future competitions. Paano siya mag-match up sa mga mga makakalaban namin na teams kasunod nito."

