Guiao says ROS do-or-die vs former team 'just another game'

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao is setting his affinity with NLEX aside, eager to see the Elasto Painters catch the last bus to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs.

The E-Painters lost to Magnolia, 106-90, on Friday night at Philsports Arena, finishing the eliminations at 5-7 to waste their shot at clinchipng a quarterfinal berth outright.

They now have to earn it the hard way in a playoff for the No. 8 seed against Guiao’s former team in the Road Warriors on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. in the same venue.

Yeng Guiao on facing former team in playoff

“It’s just another game,” Guiao insisted. “We’re just trying to validate our hard work. We’re not trying to dwell on our past relationships, my former players, my former coaching staff being there.”

“Paghahandaan namin sila just like any other team,” he added.

The Road Warriors, then under stand-in coach Adonis Tierra, held off the E-Painters, 96-90, last September 23 that spoiled Guiao’s debut with Rain or Shine.

After having struggles when Frankie Lim took over, the Road Warriors are now picking up steam, winning back-to-back games to finish the regular season with a similar 5-7 card and enter the playoff on a high.

“They’re playing well, at least better now,” Guiao said. “Maybe they’re getting their rhythm and getting used to a new system. So it’s going to be a big challenge. Plus yung import nila, maayos naman eh. High-scoring import.”

Earl Clark has flaunted his NBA pedigree, scattering 31.9 points on 53-percent shooting, 15.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals to give the Road Warriors a chance at reaching the next round.

“They’re actually, tingin ko, heavily reliant on his scoring,” Guiao said of Clark. “Pagka kasi medyo sumasama yung laro ng import, sama sila eh. Pagka gumaganda yung laro ng import, ganda rin laro nila. So I think the key is really trying to manage or contain the scoring of the import.”