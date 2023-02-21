Yeng Guiao feels for former players over All-Star Game snubs

THREE players who emerged as some of the top PBA All-Star Game snubs have one thing in common – all of them played at one point for Yeng Guiao, who will be coaching Team Scottie when the showpiece is played in Passi, Iloilo on March 12.

Guiao said he is also wondering why Juami Tiongson, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Don Trollano were not able to make it to the All-Star Game. At the same time, he understands that just like in previous editions, someone deserving would always be left out.

“Nagtataka rin ako doon. Pero ang hirap kasing hulaan ang ano ng mga fans, ‘yung pag-iisip nila. Sometimes, people really get underappreciated. Nangyayari talaga ‘yun. Meron talagang under the radar na hindi mo nahahalata,” said Guiao.

The PBA decided that all players in the All-Star Game will be determined through fan voting done online and in game venues over a three-week period. The result left Tiongson, Ahanmisi, and Trollano out of the magic circle.

Tiongson once played under Guiao during his time with NLEX before he was dealt to Terrafirma, while Ahanmisi and Trollano were also with Guiao during his first run with the Elasto Painters.

Trollano also had Guiao as his coach with NLEX before Guiao returned to Rain or Shine last year.

Guiao said he is in favor of letting the fans decide who will play in the All-Star Game, but also suggested that a certain percentage be decided by other factors.

“In general, yes okay ako doon,” said Guiao, who placed second to Tim Cone in the fan voting that enabled him to coach in the All-Star Game.

“But siguro, 80 percent, puwede nating ibigay sa fans. Then, 20 percent, maybe media votes or vote from their peers. Pero dapat talaga malaking percentage siguro, an 80-20 percentage for fans, and 20 percent for ‘yung community itself. That could also be good.”

Although they didn’t make it to the game, Guiao said Tiongson, Ahanmisi, and Trollano are very good players, not just in skills but in attitude.

“Pero sa akin, deserving si Mav. Deserving din si Don. At naging player ko sila pareho. I don’t just know and see how they play but I know them personally. Kahit doon sa personal level, there were ethics, their attitude, their character, pang-All-Star pa rin. Palaban naman ‘yung dalawang ‘yun. Kaya lang, ilang slots lang ang available diyan. We respect what the fans' decision is,” said Guiao.

“Siguro problema lang ni Juami, he is playing for a team that’s not been doing well. Pero kung napunta siya sa kahit sa middle-tier team, baka nakapasok din siya. Sayang. Kung titignan natin ‘yung listahan, meron pa tayong puwedeng ilagay diyan. Hindi natin siguro na-aappreciate enough,” said Guiao.

Nevertheless, the Rain or Shine coach was also thankful to the fans for giving him the slot in the All-Star Game, which came as a surprise to him.

“Sabi ko nga, kung same format ito, ‘yung parating finalist lang ng all-Filipino ang ilalagay mo diyan, baka matagal pa bago ka makarating diyan. Pero nung iniba nila ang format, naging botohan, I’m really surprised na naboto ako,” said Guiao.