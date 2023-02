CHRISTIAN Standhardinger was made the No. 1 overall pick by Team Scottie in Monday’s draft for the PBA All-Star Game which will be held on March 12 in Passi, Iloilo.

Scottie Thompson went for his Barangay Ginebra teammate when he got the chance to select first in the draft held at the TV5 studios in Mandaluyong City on Monday.

Team Japeth, on the other hand, went with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo for his first selection in the draft.