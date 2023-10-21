Yeng Guiao escapes fine after getting ejected from tune-up game

YENG Guiao escaped being fined by the PBA a week following his ejection in a tune-up game between Rain or Shine and Phoenix.

The Elasto Painters coach was thrown out late in the first quarter of the Converge Pocket Tournament after incurring back-to-back technical fouls for cursing at referee Jerry Narandan.

"No fine for coach Yeng Guiao," said deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

Neither was Guiao summoned in the aftermath of the incident since two technical fouls for profane language during an exhibition game doesn't merit a fine.

But during official games, the two technical fouls would have meant outright penalty.

"Hindi na siya pinatawag pa," added Castro.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Rain or Shine went on to win the game, 109-105.

It was the only victory of the Elasto Painters in the three-day, four-team pocket meet, where they ended up with a 1-2 record.

The case of Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso was different, though.

"Kay coach Jeff was flagrant misconduct kaya siya pinatawag," said Castro.

Cariaso was later fined an undisclosed amount after stepping into the path of a streaking Aljun Melecio in a bid to stop play and complain to the referees during a separate tune-up match between Blackwater and Converge.

The veteran coach did the unthinkable after the referees failed to call a foul on Jeo Ambohot who blocked the fastbreak attempt of Tyrus Hill prior to the incident.

Cariaso apologized for the episode when he was summoned by Commissioner Willie Marcial to give his side on the matter.

