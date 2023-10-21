Tyler Tio optimistic about Phoenix with new batch of rookies

THE youth movement of Phoenix Super LPG' during the offseason excites Tyler Tio as he will also be reunited with former teammates and join forces with old foes.

Tio will have four new teammates after the Fuel Masters drafted and signed Kenneth Tuffin, Raffy Verano, Ricci Rivero, and Matthew Daves.

See Eumir Marcial helps Zamboanga Valientes beat Sibugay Knights in Fiesta Pilar tilt

Tio believes Phoenix Super LPG has become competitive with the entry of the four rookies led by the first rounder Tuffin, who has qualities of a veteran.

“We have the talent. We have the youth and energy. It’s just a matter of finding the right chemistry,” said Tio, who was one of the top rookies last season after averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Fuel Masters.

“I think we added a lot of talent. Tuffin, a very good 3-and-D guy, very smart player, very experienced. Obviously, coming from New Zealand, parang hindi na siya rookie maglaro,” said Tio, who played against Tuffin when he was still with Far Eastern University.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tio will also be playing alongside familiar faces as well in Verano and Daves, who were his teammates when he was still with Ateneo, and Rivero, a former opponent for many years.

“Raffy and Matthew, they were my teammates in Ateneo. Wala naman masyadong adjustment period when it comes to them,” said Tio.

“Si Ricci naman, I’ve been playing against him since in grade school. It’s a nice change na same team naman kami ngayon,” said Tio.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Phoenix though has yet to win a tune-up game so far in the build-up for the season, but Tio is confident they will continue to improve.

“Hindi masyadong okay ang result. Wala pa kaming panalo. But hopefully, we will get that out of the way and we learn from them. Hopefully, during the season, we can make a push,” said Tio.

Tio is being handled by Titan Management Group, which is helping out in the former Ateneo cager’s plans outside the court that would also help the next set of young players.

“We want to build something more lasting for the next generation… Regardless of how long you perform or play at the highest level, you want to be in the next stage. That’s one of Tyler’s career plans. Siyempre the main thing will always be the main thing which performing at the highest level,” said TMG managing partner PJ Pilares.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph