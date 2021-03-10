Guiao confirms Kiefer weighing 'really good offer' from Japan team

YENG Guiao confirmed Kiefer Ravena has received an offer to play in Japan.

The Road Warriors coach said he has learned about the offer last December when Ravena told him about it and bared that he is considering it.

“He had an offer in Japan. It was a really good offer. And he was thinking about it,” said Guiao in an interview on The Game.

(See Kiefer heading to Japan to play in B.League. Rumor or fact)

However, Guiao also told Ravena about the process it would entail before he can accept the Japan offer and actually play abroad.

Guiao said Ravena is still under contract, a three-year deal, not just with NLEX but also in the PBA as well through the Uniform Players’ Contract (UPC) agreement between the player and the league.

“There are things that are going to make that reality a bit of a problem,” Guiao said. “Number one, he has a contract, number two, upon signing the UPC, he is also committed not just to the team but to the league.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao, however, said he will not stand in the way of Ravena’s personal development as long as everything is cleared with NLEX management and the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The first thing is I don’t want to be in the way of your personal career advancement especially if that advancement was really something substantial," the veteran coach said.

"But I said, you have a problem and your problem is you have a contract with NLEX and, of course, the PBA will have to allow you or permit you to go to Japan and play because the moment you sign a contract with the PBA team, you are also committed to the PBA as a league,” said Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao said Ravena has yet to speak with him about the offer except a few days ago where he told him that he is already in the process of obtaining a Japanese visa.

“I think even if he completes his papers, that’s not going to automatically allow him to be able to play in Japan,” said Guiao.