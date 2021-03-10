Kiefer Ravena heading to Japan to play in B.League. Rumor or fact?

RUMOR: NLEX star Kiefer Ravena is taking a sabbatical from the PBA to play for a top-flight team in the Japan B.League as an import.

FACTS: The news initially sounded hard to believe, considering Ravena looks pretty much settled with NLEX where he signed a three-year max contract just last September.

The former Ateneo star was also kept busy by his commitments with Gilas Pilipinas, taking part in the bubble training for the final window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers which was twice scrapped before it was moved to June.

However, people tend to forget that before Ravena made the jump to the PBA as the second overall pick in the 2017 rookie draft, he chased a dream to play in the NBA.

It was an itch that he had to scratch.

He got as far as the NBA G League where he became a developmental player for the Texas Legends but never joined the developmental league's draft.

The six-foot guard also played, albeit briefly, for Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) and Mighty Sports in tournaments overseas.

So is Kiefer headed to the Land of the Rising Sun?

Sources said there was indeed an offer for Ravena to play as an import for one of the first-division teams in the B.League. Sources were also quick to insist that it wasn't the San-En Neophoenix side of younger brother Thirdy.

There was also no doubt that Kiefer seriously pursued the chance. The Gilas PIlipinas mainstay, sources said, made a bid to get the blessings of both NLEX and the PBA and worked on his papers, which isn't easy to do amid a pandemic.

One witness even contacted SPIN.ph after seeing Ravena at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) office applying for documents needed by Filipinos wishing to work abroad.

As much as he wants to do it, however, the situation may keep Ravena from pursuing his Japan journey.

Sources bared that there is only a small window for Ravena to secure the needed documents and visa to be able to fly to Japan before the deadline for the hiring of Asian imports in the B.League.

There is also a question on whether he can get the permission not only from NLEX but also from the PBA which he needs since the Uniform Player's Contract (UPC) he signed with the Road Warriors binds him legally with the league as well.

Aside from that, there are also travel restrictions in Japan that keep B.League teams from bringing in new imports before the March 15 deadline.

So will this happen?

Let's see but from the looks of it, the current circumstances may not allow Ravena to play in the B.League.

"Na force majeure," said one source.

But let's not rule this out.