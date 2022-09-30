Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Jarencio insists trade talk not a distraction for Balanza, Ferrer

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Jerrick Balanza
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JERRICK Balanza and Kevin Ferrer played for NorthPort on Friday against Meralco amid news that the pair are being sent in a trade to Converge for Allyn Bulanadi and Tyron Hill.

    Balanza scored seven points in 21 minutes while Ferrer contributed two rebounds in 11 minutes for NorthPort in a 101-95 overtime win over Meralco, a day after news about the NorthPort-Converge trade broke out.

    The league said the trade committee has yet to receive any trade papers as SPIN,ph reported on Thursday that NorthPort was reluctant to let go of Balanza, who played for Converge coach Aldin Ayo at Letran.

    [READ: No go for trade yet as NorthPort reluctant to let Balanza go]

    NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio declined to confirm or deny the report, but said the Batang Pier went about their business prior to the game trying to ignore it.

    “Sabi ko nga sa kanila, wag na natin intindihin," said Jarencio. "Tulad niyan, may lumabas sa media na ganito, ganyan. Basta kami, eto lang, papakita kami rito, laro kami, trabaho kami. Tapos we want to get that W every game.”

      Jarencio said news about the trade wasn't a distraction.

      “Wala. Basta kami, may game plan kami defensively, offensively, may defensive scheme kami, adjust-adjust,” he added.

