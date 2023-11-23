Marcial not ruling out sanction for Pido Jarencio after apology

THE PBA is now looking into the shouting match between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson at the end of their game on Wednesday night in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said they are now gathering videos and witness accounts of the heated verbal exchange between the two in the tunnel heading to the locker rooms of the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Marcial confirmed that Jarencio has already apologized to him, but added he is not discounting a sanction on the NorthPort official.

“Kinausap ako kanina. Nagso-sorry. Nadala lang siya sa bugso (ng damdamin). 'Kapag nagkita kami [ni Robinson], kakamayan ko siya,' sabi niya. Titignan natin,” said Marcial on Wednesday.

“Pag-aaralan din natin kung ano ang dapat i-sanction, kung meron man,” said Marcial.

WATCH:

Marcial also said deputy commissioner Eric Castro will also speak to Robinson for his side of the story in their next game.

However, Marcial said he was informed by NLEX officials that Robinson is currently in Palawan for a vacation with his family, so any sanction won't be forthcoming.

"Pagbalik pa niya, saka pa lang namin makakausap. Saka pa tayo (magde-desisyon) kung anong mangyayari. Kailangan namin siya makausap para malaman namin buong storya," Marcial said.

The two already had a verbal exchange during the game won by NLEX with Robinson even called for a technical foul for using profane language during a skirmish with JM Calma.

Robinson plays down incident

Jarencio and Robinson, however, went at it again in the tunnel before Marcial and other cooler heads from both the NLEX and NorthPort camps stepped in.

Robinson later played down the incident, saying it was only part of the competitive nature of the game.

