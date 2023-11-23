Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Thomas Robinson on spat with Pido: 'Just upset. They lost. We won'

    NLEX import plays down shouting match with NorthPort officials
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    thomas robinson pido jarencio fight
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THOMAS Robinson played down the spat between him and some NorthPort officials during their game on Wednesday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    Robinson said the incident was part of their competitive nature that spilled over to the tunnel as the two teams headed to the dugouts at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    “Just upset. They lost. We won,” said Robinson.

    Robinson got into a heated shouting incident with NorthPort team governor Erick Arejola and team manager Pido Jarencio following NLEX’s 112-104 win at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    But even in the second quarter, Robinson already got into a verbal exchange with Arejola and Jarencio after he was also hit with a technical foul for using profane language after a dust-up with NorthPort’s JM Calma.

    “Just competing. He is competing. I’m competing,” said Robinson.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

