Mikey quick to move forward after striking new three-year deal

WITH no contract negotiations to think of, Mikey Williams finally let his game do the talking.

Mikey Williams on contract extension

The sophomore guard erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to guide the TNT Tropang Giga to a runaway 116-95 win over first time playoff team Converge and advance in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Williams, 30, finished with 26 points which he spiked by going 7-of-13 from the floor, while adding four assists in the blowout victory.

The explosive performance came just a day after Williams and TNT management finally came to terms on a new three-year contract.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year could only heave a sigh of relief after ending a protracted negotiations for a new contract that made him miss a total of five games.

“Now we can just move forward and continue to play basketball,” said Williams.

The TNT star could only offer a loud laugh when asked if his game against the FiberXers had something to do with his new contract.

Continue reading below ↓

“Thanks, coach,” was all he could say when coach Chot Reyes, sitting beside him during the post-game interview, pat him on his back.

“I’m glad I’m not the one doing the negotiations anymore as Boss Jolas (Lastimosa) came in,” said the TNT mentor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Reyes initially was the one talking to Williams about a new deal until Lastimosa, the new TNT team manager, took over on the negotiating table.

But the TNT coach lauded Williams for being a true pro as he played his hearts out even though a new contract hasn’t been completed yet.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Williams even emerged as the league’s scoring leader after playing just six games by averaging 21.6 points per game.

“Mikey has been very professional and you could see in this game. Even though the contract hasn’t been signed yet, wala naman tayong nakita na masama sa laro niya and he kept playing,” said Reyes.

“And that spoke volumes about his professionalism,” he added. “Both parties came into the negotiating table with an intent to strike a deal, and in the end, a deal was struck. And so we’re very happy.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.