    PBA

    Full-strength TNT makes short work of playoffs debutant Converge

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MIKEY Williams scored 22 of his 26 points in the second period as TNT ousted Converge, 116-95, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

    Williams erupted a day after signing a three-year contract extension, helping the Tropang GIGA progress to the semifinals where they will face either Magnolia or NLEX in a best-of-five series.

    TNT showed no signs of rust after returning to action after 17 games.

    The second-seed Tropang GIGA made 40 points in the second canto alone to break away and build a 70-42 lead at the half against the seventh-ranked FiberXers.

    The reigning champions led by as many as 33 points in the lopsided, wire-to-wire victory.

    Troy Rosario also made a triumphant return after sustaining an injury as he had 18 points and seven rebounds.

    PBA Updates
    topicTab BaldwintopicYeng GuiaotopicAlex CabagnottopicMatt NietotopicSol MercadotopicCalvin Abueva
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

