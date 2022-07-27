Full-strength TNT makes short work of playoffs debutant Converge

MIKEY Williams scored 22 of his 26 points in the second period as TNT ousted Converge, 116-95, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.
Williams erupted a day after signing a three-year contract extension, helping the Tropang GIGA progress to the semifinals where they will face either Magnolia or NLEX in a best-of-five series.
TNT showed no signs of rust after returning to action after 17 games.
The second-seed Tropang GIGA made 40 points in the second canto alone to break away and build a 70-42 lead at the half against the seventh-ranked FiberXers.
The reigning champions led by as many as 33 points in the lopsided, wire-to-wire victory.
Troy Rosario also made a triumphant return after sustaining an injury as he had 18 points and seven rebounds.
