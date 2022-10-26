Why William Navarro has mixed emotions about his PBA debut with NorthPort

ANTIPOLO – William Navarro felt a sigh of relief on Wednesday after playing his first competitive game in a long awhile.

Navarro suited up for NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday after signing with the Batang Pier for the remainder of the season. He finally got to play after several months of waiting and a controversy over his bid to play overseas.

The former Gilas Pilipinas cager had a solid showing in his first PBA game, tallying 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting in NorthPort’s 104-86 defeat against San Miguel at the Ynares Center.

William Navarro on PBA debut

“Individually, medyo okay. But not satisfied,” said Navarro, whose last game was with Gilas Pilipinas when it lost to Japan, 102-81, in a do-or-die game for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Fiba Asia Cup last July 19 in Jakarta.

“Kasi at least, naka-contribute ako kahit papaano sa team. To think na wala akong laro. At least, medyo sigh of relief na rin na nakalaro na ako, naka-contribute pa sa team. Medyo okay. At the same time, sad kasi tambak kami eh. Hindi okay ‘yun,” said Navarro.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Even with his contributions in the first game, Navarro admitted he is still adjusting and learning the system with NorthPort after signing with the squad just last Monday.

“Sa plays, medyo magulo ng konti in terms of offense. Kasi sa training, medyo nagre-relax lang kami. Medyo nagta-translate din siya sa game. Kailangan naming seryosohin siguro more ‘yung training. Tapos sa game, dapat adjust din. Nakakahiya din tambak kami. Hindi ako sanay sa ganun eh,” said Navarro.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Navarro finally got to show his wares following a contentious past few months for the 25-year-old cager.

The former Ateneo and San Beda product was originally set to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League, but that plan hit the snag as he was not able to get a clearance for Fiba due to his live contract with the Gilas Pilipinas national team and his PBA rights owned by NorthPort.

The failure to get a clearance stemmed from Navarro being selected No. 2 in the Season 46 special draft, and under the arrangement between the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the ballclub has his rights but will be under loan with Gilas.

“Masaya kasi ang tagal ko nang walang laro. Sobrang excited ako kanina. Thankfully, okay okay. A loss is a loss. Bawi na lang kami next game,” said Navarro.

When asked why he decided to sign and play in the PBA, Navarro said it all boiled down to a chance to be on the court again.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Feeling namin ng manager ko, this was the best decision. Kailangan ko rin maglaro eh. Last laro ko, sa Indonesia pa kami nun sa Gilas. Ang tagal ko nang walang laro,” said Navarro.

“Parang hindi na ako basketball player nun eh. Hindi na ako naglalaro. At least, ngayon, nakalaro ako. Masaya naman ako sa laro. Pero talo. Mixed emotions,” said Navarro.

Navarro said he has already moved on from the missed opportunity to play in Korea that would have enabled him to play alongside the likes of former Gilas teammates RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, and Rhenz Abando.

“At first, siyempre upset ako nun, hindi natuloy. Pero move on na ako nun. Ngayon, hindi ko na iniisip ‘yun. Ang focus ko na lang ngayon dito sa NorthPort, makalaro, gawin ko ‘yung part ko, and just work. Work lang,” said Navarro.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Due to his signing with NorthPort, Navarro has been released from his contract with Gilas Pilipinas, but expressed his willingness to play for the national team if called upon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“No problem, willing ako maglaro. Ever since naman, Gilas drafted. Always ready to represent the country. ‘Yun naman talaga dream ko before when I was young. Until now naman. If may tumawag sa akin, willing ako,” said Navarro.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.