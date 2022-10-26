San Miguel pounces on listless NorthPort for back-to-back wins

ANTIPOLO – San Miguel picked up its first win streak of the conference, defeating NorthPort, 104-86, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

San Miguel vs NorthPort recap

Devon Scott helped San Miguel turn the game into a lopsided one early, and finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists as the Beermen nailed their second straight victory to even their record to 3-3.

Will Navarro had 14 points in his first game with NorthPort but his team dropped to their second straight loss for a 3-4 win-loss slate.

The Beermen looked to have weathered the storm with the victory over the Batang Pier after a sluggish start that saw the team change imports twice and June Mar Fajardo going down with an injury in his throat.

San Miguel was also playing shorthanded with Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross missing the lopsided contest.

“We are just a little bit worried because we lost one of our best shooters in the team,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria, referring to Lassiter. “We know na our opponent will switch to zone. But the players stepped up.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CJ Perez had 15 points and six rebounds, while Simon Enciso picked up the cudgels in shooting from the outside, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

Watch Now

Prince Ibeh had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but NorthPort couldn’t keep up with the firepower of San Miguel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.