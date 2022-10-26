Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Oct 26
    San Miguel pounces on listless NorthPort for back-to-back wins

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Simon Enciso was one of five Beermen in double-digit scoring.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ANTIPOLO – San Miguel picked up its first win streak of the conference, defeating NorthPort, 104-86, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

    Devon Scott helped San Miguel turn the game into a lopsided one early, and finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists as the Beermen nailed their second straight victory to even their record to 3-3.

    Will Navarro had 14 points in his first game with NorthPort but his team dropped to their second straight loss for a 3-4 win-loss slate.

    The Beermen looked to have weathered the storm with the victory over the Batang Pier after a sluggish start that saw the team change imports twice and June Mar Fajardo going down with an injury in his throat.

    San Miguel was also playing shorthanded with Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross missing the lopsided contest.

    “We are just a little bit worried because we lost one of our best shooters in the team,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria, referring to Lassiter. “We know na our opponent will switch to zone. But the players stepped up.”

    CJ Perez had 15 points and six rebounds, while Simon Enciso picked up the cudgels in shooting from the outside, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

    Prince Ibeh had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but NorthPort couldn’t keep up with the firepower of San Miguel.

