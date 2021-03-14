Will Terrafirma mess up all mock drafts and pick Mikey Williams at No. 1?

EVE of the 2020 PBA Rookie Draft. All mock drafts have been put out. Suddenly Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel came out with an ambiguous statement that basically says that contrary to popular belief, the Dyip aren't completely settled on making Joshua Munzon the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday.

Just like that, all the mock drafts came in danger of being thrown out the window as the pieces begin to crumble from the top down.

The doubt has been cast. And it's not without basis. Did the pre-draft noise around Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams - or TnT's late move to get the No. 4 pick from sister team NLEX -change the mind of whoever makes the decisions for Terrafirma?

If the Dyip do pick Williams at No. 1, the rest of the drafting will be affected. Will NorthPort pick Munzon instead of consensus No. 2 Jamie Malonzo?

Another question is begging for an answer? If Williams is picked beforehand, does that free NLEX from an apparent deal with sister team TnT and pick whoever is available between Munzon and Malonzo at No. 3 instead of Calvin Oftana?

Before we get carried away, we double-checked to see if there is any reason to believe that Terrafirma officials have changed their minds about drafting Munzon with the No. 1 pick in Sunday's draft proceedings.

The answer?

While Terrafirma coaches are very much impressed with the 6-2 Williams, the team, an insider assured, is very much settled on Munzon at No. 1.

"Williams is good, but Munzon is our guy," the insider insisted.

The insider is so sure of Munzon being No. 1 that he bared the only question left to be answered at Terrafirma was its choice for No. 8 in the first round, which it got in the trade that sent former star CJ Perez to San Miguel.

The insider said Terrafirma will use the No. 8 pick to draft the best big man available, mentioning former FEU big man Ken Holmqvist and Fil-Am James Laput among the choices the bosses are considering.

So there.

But before you put your mock draftsback up, consider this. Veteran SPIN.ph writer Snow Badua put out a tweet a while ago, saying NorthPort has changed its mind and now wants to draft Williams instead of Malonzo at No. 2.

Badua insisted that the tip came from a very reliable source.

Oh, well. Let's see.