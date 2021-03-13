Cardel insists Terrafirma still undecided on top pick a day before draft

TERRAFIRMA coach Johnedel Cardel said the Dyip are still undecided on who to pick at No. 1 in Sunday’s PBA draft to be held in a virtual setting.

Cardel said that, as of posting time, Terrafirma, according to him, has not settled on not just the first selection in the regular draft but also their eighth pick with the final decision resting on team governor Bobby Rosales.

Cardel admitted the loaded draft pool is also making it a difficult decision on who the Dyip will pick for the draft.

“Ang importante bukas, wag kaming magkamali sa number one namin,” said Cardel. “Tapos may number eight kami. Mamaya, si Boss Bob, may Viber group kami. Ifa-finalize na namin.”

Joshua Munzon, however, looms as the player Terrafirma will pick first in the draft, SPIN learned, barring any last-minute changes by the ballclub. The 6-foot-4 cager suited up in different leagues such as the Asean Basketball League, PBA D-League, and the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Cardel neither confirmed nor denied that they are picking Munzon, but one thing though is sure – Terrafirma is eyeing a player that will make an impact immediately, can replace CJ Perez, and shore-up their frontline in the Dyip’s bid to break their losing spell in the PBA.

Cardel, however, admitted Munzon is definitely being considered.

“Puwede rin. Etong bata na ‘to, ang dami ng dinaanan na liga na malalakas. Tska mahaba, 6-4 tapos grabe ang shooting, mga pull-up niya,” he said.

The Dyip recently gave up their franchise player in Perez in a trade with San Miguel, and getting Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, and Gelo Alolino. San Miguel’s eighth pick was also sent to Terrafirma, giving the Dyip two first round picks.

Cardel said the coaching staff has been meeting over the past few days in order to assess the draft class, where he believes that the pool is indeed a deep one.

“Ang wala sa amin, big man talaga at ‘yung puwesto ni CJ which ang dami namang top rookies ngayon na wingman na malalaki, mga 6-5, 6-6. Sana wag lang kami magkamali kasi ang daming choices eh,” said Cardel.

The Terrafirma coach also said the team is not just looking for talent, but also a team player.

“Ang hinahanap namin, hindi lang siya magaling. Maganda ang attitude, kung paano siya makasama sa team, at team player,” said Cardel.

